BURLEY — It was a jubilant scene for the seniors of the Class of 2023, who capped off their high school experience and looked forward to the future.

One of the largest classes in the history of Burley High School, 240 seniors collected their diplomas at commencement on Thursday night.

As a packed crowd waited for the moment the graduates would begin the procession, they were treated to festive music from the BHS Jazz Band, which kept the vibe of the already-enthusiastic crowd buzzing.

Salutatorian Sage Baker told fellow graduates that the moment that seemed to take a lifetime to arrive was finally here. She also pointed out that over an average life span of 77 years, high school accounts for just 5% of life.

“Now that this 5% of our lives is over, we can move on and face what comes next,” Baker said.

She listed the things learned in school that might not matter so much in the future, like remembering to format papers in 12-point Times New Roman font, or knowing that the mitochondria was the powerhouse of the cell.

“Being a kind, honest, hardworking and loyal person can get you lots of opportunities,” Baker said. “Pattern your life after those people who lifted you up: that teacher, that friend, that family member ... use this 5% to 100% change you for the better.”

Each of the speakers thanked parents, families, staff, and especially teachers who helped guide their way.

Longtime teacher Craig Mills, who is retiring after decades at the high school, was honored with thunderous applause.

School Board Chair Jeff Rasmussen invited Mills to stand for recognition and thanks.

“Every one of my children said that they will always be grateful and remember Mr. Mills,” Rasmussen said.

As the seniors depart Burley to head into the next phase of their life, Vice Principal Andrew Wray told the Times-News that this class was special.

“This year’s group is one that’s going to be hard to see go on,” Wray said in a phone call. “They’ve been leaders, they’ve accomplished some amazing things over the last few years.”

The school’s Business Professionals of America chapter had three individuals place in the top five at the National BPA competition in Anaheim earlier this month.

Valedictorian Cree Milliron, who serves as treasurer for the Idaho chapter of FFA, placed first in the nation in his event at BPA.

Milliron used his opportunity to address the crowd to share some of what he had learned about life so far.

“I could stand up here and tell you how we got extremely close after the past four years and tell you to follow your dreams and shoot for the stars, but instead I’m going to be brutally honest,” Milliron said.

Milliron said he was never the most popular kid in school, nor the best athlete, nor the smartest, but he had been driven by an “unbearable internal pressure” to succeed and reach perfection.

“I now realize that leaving a legacy is less about accomplishing perfection and more about the unique impacts I can make,” Milliron said. “Congratulations Class of 2023. You made it, let’s let the party begin.”

Following graduation, 56% of Burley graduates said in a survey that they plan on attending a university or state college within two or three years after graduation, and around 10% plan on attending a trade school.

This year, 84 seniors graduated from Burley with a Technical Diploma, indicating they have completed two years of classes in the same technical program at places like the Cassia Regional Technical Center or the College of Southern Idaho.

Nine students received associate degrees from CSI, along with their diploma.

According to the graduate survey, more than 52% of this year’s graduating class have been in Cassia County schools since kindergarten.

