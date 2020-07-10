Legal fees in Ybarra lawsuit approach $220,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A Boise attorney will receive nearly $77,000 for filing an unsuccessful lawsuit on behalf of state superintendent Sherri Ybarra.

That means the taxpayer cost for the case will come in at nearly $220,000.

Ybarra sued the Legislature and the State Board of Education in April, saying lawmakers had usurped her constitutional authority by transferring 18 employees and $2.7 million from Ybarra’s State Department of Education to the State Board.

When Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said he could not represent Ybarra in the lawsuit, she hired David Leroy, a former attorney general and lieutenant governor.

Idaho Education News obtained copies of Leroy’s invoices through a public records request. From May 1 through June 29, Leroy submitted $76,966.67 in bills.

Under his contract with Ybarra, Leroy could have received up to $200,000 in taxpayer money.

The Legislature’s legal team — attorneys from Holland and Hart, a Boise law firm — has received nearly $142,000, also from taxpayers.

Wasden’s office represented the State Board.