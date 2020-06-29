Lawmakers will guide rewrite of academic standards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Legislature will play big a role in rewriting Idaho’s academic standards.

When new committees hold their first meetings this week, 11 legislators will be among the 88 people assigned to rewrite math, English and science standards.

But it won’t just be a handful of legislators. The entire process will be guided by a three-page letter that lawmakers sent to state officials earlier this year urging them the replace the standards.

“The letter, that really is the roadmap for the rewrite of the standards,” Chief Deputy Superintendent for Communication and Policy Marilyn Whitney said.

The committees — one each addressing science, math and English — meet remotely Monday and Tuesday.

Those meetings will set off a lengthy and detailed process that is expected to include finishing newly proposed standards in time for the State Board of Education meeting in October 2021. From there, newly proposed standards would go before the 2022 Legislature.