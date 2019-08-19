{{featured_button_text}}
Walking students

A car drives through a pedestrian crosswalk in October 2016 on Grandview Drive North in Twin Falls. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — School starts Monday for several districts in the Magic Valley, and area law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to use caution.

Twin Falls Police Department will increase the number of officers monitoring school zone speed limits and crosswalks, according to an agency Facebook post. The department reminds drivers to slow down and watch for children on bikes and sidewalks.

Jerome Police Department asks drivers to pay extra attention.

“Please be aware of children loading and unloading from buses and cars,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Give yourself some extra time, there is going to be a lot of traffic and happy excited children.”

The Legislature passed a law this year that increases the fine for those caught unlawfully passing a loading or unloading school bus. The minimum fine for a first offense increased from $100 to $500, with prorated fines up to $1,000 for each consecutive offense.

Last year, several children in the area were hit by cars during the first few weeks of school.

