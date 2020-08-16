Latinos are more wary of sending kids to school, but they may have more to lose if they don’t

“I wish we knew what would be a good time, when to send him back, what we’re going to do. But it’s so hard. All we can think about is that we can’t risk his exposure,” Mandujano said. “… Early intervention is so important and we’re kind of missing out on that.”

The vast majority of Latino parents are worried their kids will lose ground academically.

Eighty-three percent of parents in the Latino Decisions poll this spring said they were concerned their students spent too much time away from school, or didn’t learn enough in online school, and had fallen behind.

Two-thirds of parents said they struggled to help their children because they were not familiar with class subjects or assignments.

“Parents are really worried that they don’t know how to help their kid, but they are afraid to send them right now to school,” said Lorena Palacios, a paraprofessional in the American Falls School District. “They don’t want them to get sick.”

Palacios shares those concerns. As a paraprofessional, she will have to go back to schools if the American Falls district reopens to students. Because she has to work, her four kids will go back to class.