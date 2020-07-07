Last-place again: Idaho ranks 51st in education spending

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A national teachers’ union has issued its annual rankings — and for Idaho, it’s old news.

Idaho again ranked dead last in the nation in per-pupil spending, according to the National Education Association’s latest “Rankings of the States” report.

“Idaho students deserve better — a lot better,” said Layne McInelly, president of the Idaho Education Association, the NEA’s affiliate in the Gem State. “Consistently ranking at or near the bottom in terms of the state’s investment in our public school students is an unacceptable trend that must be reversed.”

The raw numbers:

Idaho spent $6,747 per pupil in 2018-19, ranking No. 51 among states and the District of Columbia. That’s just $8 more per pupil than Idaho spent the previous year, when it also landed at No. 51.

Utah remained at the No. 50 spot. Its 2018-19 spending came in at $7,247 per pupil — precisely $500 more than Idaho.

The national average was $12,978. In other words, Idaho comes in at 52 percent of this average.

For years — and in multiple studies — Idaho has landed at or near the bottom of national school spending rankings.