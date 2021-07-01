Last class of teacher bonus recipients announced

Applications dropped off by more than 50% between the first and second year, though, and a few factors could explain the slide. Applicants from the first year had already locked in three years’ worth of checks and wouldn’t have applied during the second round. Plus, some of the state’s most decorated teachers did not apply because the process was too time-consuming and cumbersome, EdNews previously reported.

Treasure Valley teachers received the bonuses — and applied for them — in the highest numbers throughout the programs’ existence. Like last year, educators from the Boise and West Ada school districts took a majority of the premiums awarded in 2021, a combined 330 of 597, or 55%.

By the time it sunsets in 2024, the program will have cost taxpayers $22.8 million. A gross $7.2 million will go to this year’s 597 awardees, and $15.6 million will be paid out to last year’s 1,307 awardees.

The state’s strategy for compensating veteran educators will now likely center on building out Idaho’s teacher pay ladder, which lays out salary echelons for teachers based on years of experience and advanced degrees. After budget holdbacks early in the coronavirus pandemic put raises on hold, the Legislature agreed to bankroll the salary schedule earlier this year when it approved K-12 education budgets.

Idaho Education News data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this report.

