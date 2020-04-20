Kindergarten registration opens online in Twin Falls
Kindergarten registration opens online in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Kindergarten registration in Twin Falls School District began Monday. 

"In order to make sure we have the right number of teachers assigned at the right schools, we need to know where kindergarten students will be attending school in the fall," the district wrote in a statement.

Registration will take place online this year due to COVID-19. Open houses have also been postponed and may be rescheduled when it is deemed safe. 

Parents need to provide their child's birth certificate, proof of immunization and residency. Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to qualify. 

School zones can be found on the district website. Parents are encouraged to call their neighborhood school for more information and to find which school their child will attend. 

School phone numbers

Call one of the following numbers to confirm which school your kindergarten-aged children will be attending in the fall.

Bickel: 208-733-4116

Harrison: 208-733-4229

Lincoln: 208-733-1321

Morningside: 208-733-6507

Oregon Trail: 208-733-8480

Perrine: 208-733-4288

Pillar Falls: 208-732-7570

Rock Creek: 208-732-7565

Sawtooth: 208-733-8454

