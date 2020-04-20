Kindergarten registration opens online in Twin Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Kindergarten registration in Twin Falls School District began Monday.

"In order to make sure we have the right number of teachers assigned at the right schools, we need to know where kindergarten students will be attending school in the fall," the district wrote in a statement.

Registration will take place online this year due to COVID-19. Open houses have also been postponed and may be rescheduled when it is deemed safe.

Parents need to provide their child's birth certificate, proof of immunization and residency. Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to qualify.

School zones can be found on the district website. Parents are encouraged to call their neighborhood school for more information and to find which school their child will attend.

