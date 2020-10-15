Kindergarten enrollments are down during the pandemic

BOISE — School leaders across Idaho say kindergarten enrollments are down from last school year, in some schools by over 100 kids.

The state will release official enrollment numbers later this month, but several early tallies indicate more parents are keeping their youngest children home during a global pandemic.

Kindergarten is optional in Idaho, where kids aren’t required to attend school until age 6. The state pays for half-day kindergarten so schools must choose to use supplementary funds for full-day options.

Last year, most Idaho schools offered full-day kindergarten to at least some of their students, in part through a multimillion-dollar program for at-risk readers.

Enrollment drops following a widespread push for full-day kindergarten are now a point of concern for one reading expert.

“It may take years bounce back from the impacts this is having on our kindergarteners,” said Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.

Here’s a closer look at some preliminary enrollment numbers and what remains to be known about the declines.

Some steep drops from last year