KIMBERLY — Kimberly School District will close its schools Friday due to staff and student illnesses.
Superintendent Luke Schroeder made the announcement late Thursday afternoon.
More than 20 percent of the school district's approximately 2,000 students have been absent and "we are not able to have school due to staffing," Schroeder wrote in an email to the Times-News. "Predominantly, it seems to be flu like symptoms."
It’s been a rough week for school closures in south-central Idaho, between poor weather and illnesses.
Other illness-related school closures are affecting the Gooding School District (closed Wednesday and Thursday) and North Valley Academy in Gooding (closed Wednesday through Friday). Classes in Gooding will resume Tuesday after the President's Day holiday.
