Kimberly School District cancels Monday classes to prepare for coronavirus impacts

KIMBERLY — The Kimberly School District has canceled Monday classes for students so it can prepare for possible long-term closures. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
The district said on Facebook that the closure is "to allow staff time to prepare on how we would deliver services in the event Kimberly School were to be closed for an extended period of time."
"Currently, the school district is not aware of any staff or student confirmed with or exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The Idaho State Department of Education has advised all schools to develop a plan to deliver services both short and long term. This is a proactive step to prepare in the event of a closure due to the COVID-19 virus. As part of our preparation we need information from our families of what they will need in the event of a school closure."
The district asked parents to complete a survey about the impacts of a possible closure.
As of Friday morning, no cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, have been announced in Idaho and no other schools in the Magic Valley have announced closures. The College of Southern Idaho said Thursday it would move classes online.
Buhl resident Tim Pond has kept touch with the rest of the world on Facebook after his cruise ship was quarantined Feb. 5 due to the coronavirus.