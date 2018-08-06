KIMBERLY — In just three weeks, children will arrive at Kimberly’s brand new elementary school.
Stricker Elementary School, the town’s second elementary campus, will open to students for its first school year Aug. 27. Construction on the $10.7 million facility kicked off in spring 2017 and wrapped up earlier this summer.
Now that construction is complete — with the exception of some final landscaping — “we are able to transition 100 percent of our efforts to how we normally prepare for a school year,” school principal Jake Massey said Friday. That includes teacher training, analyzing student data and setting up classrooms.
Teachers were allowed to move in starting June 1.
“We’ve had things in the building all summer long,” Massey said. “Teachers are able to get in and out to work on classrooms.”
With a new school building, there are small odds and ends that come up and unforeseen things to adjust to, Kimberly School Superintendent Luke Schroeder said.
“It’s like moving into a new house,” Schroeder said, but there haven’t been any major obstacles.
Stricker Elementary — a 10-acre campus at Polk Street West and Emerald Drive North — will alleviate crowding at Kimberly Elementary School, which had about 1,000 students last school year and was one of the largest elementary schools in Idaho.
The new school is funded by a $14 million bond voters approved in May 2016. The remainder of the bond money is being used to remodel Kimberly Elementary, and work is underway now.
At Stricker Elementary, student registration is Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, school officials will have a better idea of how many students may show up on the first day of school.
A lot of houses in Kimberly were sold this summer and the school district has received many inquiries from new families who’ve moved in, Schroeder said. In terms of Stricker Elementary’s enrollment, “we’ll have a better idea after registration.” And even then, it’s an educated guess. “We truly don’t know until the first week of school.”
Massey expects student numbers will likely hover in the mid-to-upper 500s — a large group because the school will accommodate all Kimberly fifth-graders this school year while Kimberly Elementary is being renovated.
“We’re going to open that building with every classroom full, knowing it’s temporary (while) Kimberly Elementary is undergoing a renovation,” he said.
Kimberly parents: If you’re not sure which elementary school your child will attend this fall, visit the Kimberly School District’s website for an attendance zone map. If you want your child to attend the other elementary school outside your attendance zone, you must fill out a transfer request form.
Massey said there hasn’t been a large number of transfer requests into Stricker Elementary, though he expects to see some. “Really, we see the community embracing both schools — not just the newness of one building and the renovation of another.”
As for staffing, the Kimberly School District has hired teachers to fill vacancies, but most Stricker Elementary employees are transferring over from Kimberly Elementary.
All of the certified positions, such as for teachers, have been filled, Schroeder said, adding Kimberly is very fortunate. “I know there are some districts that still have openings.”
Hiring employees is one of many details that go along with running a school. But Massey is also thinking about the bigger picture.
“How do we open this school with the right core values? How do we continue on in the Kimberly way?”
