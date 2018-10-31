KIMBERLY — Kimberly Middle School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon just after the school day ended due a threatening message found at the school, but police deemed the building safe.
Some staff members and students were still inside the school, including for after-school activities or sports.
The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department walked through the building and determined it was safe, Kimberly School District Superintendent Luke Schroeder said Wednesday.
The incident remains under investigation by police. Police chief Jeff Perry wasn’t immediately available to comment Wednesday morning.
By 4 p.m. Tuesday, the school district had notified parents and staff.
Classes are continuing as normal Wednesday. “Through the investigation and knowing what we know, we haven’t determined extra police caution is needed,” Schroeder said.
Kimberly Middle School is having an assembly Wednesday afternoon — which was already scheduled prior to the incident Tuesday — to talk about bullying. The school principal will also talk with students about how threats are taken seriously and how it’s now against state law to make a threat of violence on school grounds, Schroeder said.
It’s a misdemeanor offense to make such a threat. It’s a felony offense if the person who makes the threat is in possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon.
Kimberly school officials are encouraging students, employees and community members to report anything that seems suspicious, Schroeder said. “If you see it or hear it, report it.”
