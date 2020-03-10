Kimberly approves $1.6 million school levy

KIMBERLY — Voters approved a two-year, $800,000 supplemental for Kimberly School District on Tuesday to pay for day-to-day operations.

The measure received 54.15% approval, and 1,145 ballots were cast.

It will cost taxpayers $144 per $100,000 of property value.

The levy was necessary to reduce class size in a district that has grown 4% in the last five years, increasing the demand for supplies, technology, transportation and food services, a district statement says. Money will be used to hire two additional teachers in the district.

The district currently has a $250,000 supplemental levy, and the increase would cost taxpayers an extra $99 per $100,000 of property value. The district says the total increase to taxpayers, however, will be about $30 due to an expiring emergency levy and reduced bond levy costs.

Election results are not official.