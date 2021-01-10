K-12 enrollment is down by nearly 3,200 students

Big districts across the Treasure Valley and North Idaho rounded out the top five spots for loss. Two saw even bigger percentage drops than West Ada.

Districts in central and Eastern Idaho also tallied notable declines. The Pocatello-Chubbuck District lost 582 students from last year. Twin Falls lost 498.

Idaho’s public charter schools saw a net increase of 5,118 students, thanks largely to enrollment hikes at various virtual schools and the creation of five new charter schools.

Still, several brick-and-mortar charters took heavy hits. Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center lost 104 students, a 19 percent drop from last school year. Treasure Valley’s Village Charter lost 83 students, and Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy lost 58.

Who grew? While dozens of smaller brick-and-mortar districts and charters tallied some gains from last year, virtual schools in both districts and charters dominated growth from last year.

For the fourth straight year, the Oneida School District’s Idaho Home Learning Academy led the statewide pack, adding some 4,500 new students. The unprecedented influx took the district’s enrollment from 3,329 to 7,818 since last year alone — a 134.8% increase.