TWIN FALLS — In Rachael Hatch’s Pre-K class at Pillar Falls Elementary, 4-year-olds were practicing the lessons they had learned about primary colors.

Craft paper had been taped to the wall in the hallway, and kids were using paintbrushes and rollers to paint the colors of the rainbow in wide swaths.

“I want my classroom to look like any preschool you might walk into,” Hatch told the Times-News. “And just modify it so that these kids can participate just like children their same age would anywhere.”

Inside the classroom, several para-educators worked with small groups of kids different projects related to the theme. At one table, children sorted beads into colors. At another table, a group of kids worked with an assistant to arrange strips of paper into the correct order to reveal a house, then gluing them down so they could be colored in.

Hatch has taught early childhood development and special needs classes for 17 years. She said the field is always changing, and the goals today are to have kids with special needs participate in the general education classes as often as possible.

That’s where pre-kindergarten comes in. Designed especially for three- and four-year-olds who have developmental delays or disabilities, Pre-K seeks to fill in gaps in learning so the children can enter kindergarten with their peers.

“The early intervention is just so key,” Hatch said. “We’ve had so much success of kids moving from a very kind of restricted special education environment and getting more opportunities in a general-education environment … at the school site they are able to mix with all different ages and grades and kids of different functioning ability and it really helps.”

Classes have a high adult-to child ratio, and the different work groups allow a lot of customization to individual learning needs of children. Every child in the program has shown delays in various areas, whether they are cognitive, social, speech, or developmental.

Teachers and aides in the program are always learning more about how to support each kid, and the process is fairly fluid. Hatch said being able to learn how each individual child learns is crucial to helping them reach their potential.

“If we can learn how to help them learn, they can learn anything,” Hatch said. “Any child can learn, we just have to learn how to teach them.”

Pre-K education has been a part of the Twin Falls School District for decades. The original program was hosted at Harrison elementary, and when Pillar Falls Elementary opened seven years ago, the district decided to expand a second location for the program to the new school.

“It’s a really good bump up to kindergarten for kids that need extra support,” Murphy told the Times-News. “That way they’re with their grade-level peers, doing grade-level activities.”

Children can start the Pre-K program at the age of three, in those cases can been the program for two years. The amount of progress children can make in those two years is enough to have them join kindergarten at the age appropriate time along with their peers. Some may continue with special education assistance, and others might not need it at all, Murphy said.

“A lot of our preschoolers, we exit them off their IEP, they go to kindergarten knowing their letters and sounds,” Murphy said. “Which, in today’s world, there’s a lot of kids that come to kindergarten that don’t know their letters and sounds.”

A bonus of the Pre-K is as the child ages into new grades, there is less need to pull them out of the general education classes for specialized instruction. The school district has made it a goal for special education students to be in the general education classroom as much as possible.

“The special education department likes to say special education is a service, not a place,” district spokesperson Eva Craner told the Times-News. “It’s about where we can provide those services for the students, as early as possible to make sure they get up with their grade level peers, and then they don’t need those services any more.”

Unlike Head Start, which is income-based, children need to qualify for Pre-K through Twin Falls School District. Referrals to the program frequently come from doctors who may observe that a child has deficits. Parents can also ask to have their children screened by contacting either Pillar Falls or Harrison, or the Twin Falls School District.

