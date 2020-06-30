Judge orders a restart in Reclaim Idaho initiative campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on June 30, 2020

A federal judge put the state back on the clock Tuesday — and it means Reclaim Idaho could begin gathering electronic signatures for its $170 million K-12 funding initiative next week.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered state officials to work out details for an online signature drive, allowing Reclaim Idaho to begin circulating petitions on July 9. The group would have 48 days to collect the signatures it needs to get its “Invest in Idaho” initiative on the November ballot. That translates to an Aug. 26 deadline.

Winmill’s four-page order is the latest twist in the rapid-fire legal dispute over the Invest in Idaho initiative. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative would increase corporate tax rates and income tax rates for Idahoans making more than $250,000. The proceeds, some $170 million, would go into a special fund for K-12 — which the state could use for several purposes, including teacher pay raises, hiring additional teachers or offering all-day kindergarten.