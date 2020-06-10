Jerome schools refocus English learner program in response to growing need

“It was always thought that we would only need to do this for two or three weeks,” Lickley said. “Then it turned into the rest of the school year. It’s been hit and miss depending on the family situation, but most have been engaged at least once a week.”

Lickley is concerned that without face-to-face instruction, students were lacking opportunities to pick up language and did not acquire as many skills as they would have in a classroom setting. This is especially concerning for new arrivals who enrolled in school just before the pandemic and didn’t pick up enough language skills to carry them through the summer. It is also troubling for those in Spanish-only households who don’t have experiences outside of school for picking up language, even if it’s just watching TV in English.

“I am concerned they are going to come back not having as much as they would if they were here,” Lickley said. “. . .With English-learners in a home that’s all Spanish-speaking, there’s going to be a gap.”

It remains unclear what the next school year will look like for Idaho schools as the state recovers from the pandemic. It did not delay refocusing plans for the English-Language Learner program and talks about its implementation are continuing.