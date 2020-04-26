Jerome schools push forward with $26 million bond request

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEROME — Voters will still decide on a $26 million bond to build a new school in Jerome.

Many things about the May 19 primary election have changed, but the need for more space in Jerome School District remains the same, superintendent Dale Layne said.

“Jerome is a growing community, and as we grow, we have more people, we have more houses, and we have more children,” he said. “As we have more students coming into school, we need the facilities for those kids to attend.”

The $26 million bond would cost residents $88 per $100,000 of assessed property value. Chris Bragg, a member of the Jerome Citizens for Better Schools Committee, said he understands it’s a challenge to ask for money during a pandemic that has had wide-ranging financial consequences for many families. But low interest rates, the state’s bond equalization program, and a plan to restructure district finances mean residents won’t pay a higher annual rate by approving the measure.

The need is not going away in Jerome, and now is the best time to act, Bragg said.

“This period of time right now seems to be the most fiscally opportune to be able to build a new school at the lowest cost possible,” he said. “The longer we wait, the more expensive it’s going to get.”