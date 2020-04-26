Jerome schools push forward with $26 million bond request

JEROME — Voters will still decide on a $26 million bond to build a new school in Jerome.
Many things about the May 19 primary election have changed, but the need for more space in Jerome School District remains the same, superintendent Dale Layne said.
“Jerome is a growing community, and as we grow, we have more people, we have more houses, and we have more children,” he said. “As we have more students coming into school, we need the facilities for those kids to attend.”
The $26 million bond would cost residents $88 per $100,000 of assessed property value. Chris Bragg, a member of the Jerome Citizens for Better Schools Committee, said he understands it’s a challenge to ask for money during a pandemic that has had wide-ranging financial consequences for many families. But low interest rates, the state’s bond equalization program, and a plan to restructure district finances mean residents won’t pay a higher annual rate by approving the measure.
The need is not going away in Jerome, and now is the best time to act, Bragg said.
“This period of time right now seems to be the most fiscally opportune to be able to build a new school at the lowest cost possible,” he said. “The longer we wait, the more expensive it’s going to get.”
The $26 million would mostly pay for the construction of a new elementary school. Once built, the new school and the three existing elementary schools would each host K-6 students. All seventh- and eighth-graders would attend Jerome Middle School.
Currently, the district’s elementary schools host different age ranges of students and the middle school hosts all sixth- through eighth-grade students. This means parents with multiple kids often send them to different schools spread across Jerome.
Layne said the proposal would open up space at the middle school, which is overcrowded with more than 1,100 kids. It would also simplify the logistics of getting kids to and from school. The proposed layout could save as much as an hour a day on bus routes.
Some of the money would go to renovations at each of the elementary facilities to provide equity within the district.
Layne said the district began preparing the request several months ago but acknowledged the timing is less than ideal due to several unexpected challenges caused by the pandemic.
Typically when the district asks voters for a bond or levy, they are able to discuss the issue at parent-teacher conferences, open houses, and other face-to-face gatherings. A statewide stay-home order has instead forced the district to spread the word and answer questions via social media.
State officials also recently moved the upcoming primary election exclusively to absentee mail-in voting. Now all voters must explicitly request a ballot to vote by mail. Bragg said it’s unclear how many people will ultimately feel motivated to vote, especially with few contested elections on the primary ballot in Jerome.
One advantage is the situation has forced parents to think about school’s role in education and child care, Bragg said.
“The last six or eight weeks have taught us just how critical our schools are to our community,” he said.
