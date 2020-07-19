Jerome schools offer online option for K-12 students

JEROME — In response to parents’ concerns about children returning to school during a global pandemic, the Jerome County School District is implementing fully online classroom options for all grades.
Except for some Idaho Digital Learning Academy courses, the district previously didn’t offer online classes.
“Depending upon numbers, we plan to designate certified staff to this option rather than a classroom,” Superintendent Dale Layne said. “This will all be for better planning and communication.”
But families who participate in the online classes must be prepared for the commitment, Layne said.
Students are required to have learning space and tools set aside for them at home, including reliable internet — not just cellular data — and the ability to download and stream video.
A device — preferably a laptop or Chromebook — for each student in the home and a device for scanning and printing documents are also required. If needed, students may check out devices from the district.
The district also requires a commitment to engage in learning and consistent communication with the teacher along with meeting weekly assignment deadlines, along with regular attendance.
The district has outlined minimum learning requirements for students along with additional resources. A weekly newsletter will be emailed to parents with learning targets, synchronous whole-class and small-group meeting time and dedicated office hours.
Students will still be required to participate in state assessments including the Idaho Reading Indicator for kindergarten through third grade, ISAT for grades 3-5 and ACCESS for English language learners.
Online secondary courses can be difficult, the district’s website says, and students need to be self-motivated and have the ability to participate in multiple courses without falling behind.
Student assignments will be restricted to accommodate online instruction.
Middle school and high school courses will have a certified instructor or a certified instructor through the use of the Idaho Digital Learning Academy. All credits count toward middle school requirements or high school graduation requirements. High school credits will be placed on the student’s transcript and count toward their grade point average.
Dual immersion will not be a fully online option, but if families have medical issues it will be conserved on a case-by-case basis. Exceptions may be made for those with medical issues.
The district asks families to fulfill at least the first semester if they decide the option is best for their family to prevent overloading classrooms.
Sign-up forms will soon be available on the district’s website, Layne said in an email to the Times-News.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!