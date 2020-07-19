Jerome schools offer online option for K-12 students

Students will still be required to participate in state assessments including the Idaho Reading Indicator for kindergarten through third grade, ISAT for grades 3-5 and ACCESS for English language learners.

Online secondary courses can be difficult, the district’s website says, and students need to be self-motivated and have the ability to participate in multiple courses without falling behind.

Student assignments will be restricted to accommodate online instruction.

Middle school and high school courses will have a certified instructor or a certified instructor through the use of the Idaho Digital Learning Academy. All credits count toward middle school requirements or high school graduation requirements. High school credits will be placed on the student’s transcript and count toward their grade point average.

Dual immersion will not be a fully online option, but if families have medical issues it will be conserved on a case-by-case basis. Exceptions may be made for those with medical issues.

The district asks families to fulfill at least the first semester if they decide the option is best for their family to prevent overloading classrooms.

Sign-up forms will soon be available on the district’s website, Layne said in an email to the Times-News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0