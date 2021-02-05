Jerome school superintendent announces retirement

JEROME — After 30 years with the Jerome School District, superintendent Dale Layne is retiring.
The district's school board held a special meeting Friday to accept Layne's retirement and begin the process of searching for a replacement.
In a letter to the board, Layne said he has mixed emotions about ending his run as the district's superintendent, which began in 2009. Prior to becoming superintendent, Layne was principal at Jefferson Elementary School.
"It is difficult to leave a position that I enjoy and will miss working with our wonderful staff, administrators and school board," the letter states.
Layne also said that after retiring June 30, he plans to continue working in education in some capacity but in a role that would allow him to spend more time with his family.
The school board is turning to the Idaho School Boards Association to help fill Layne's position. During the Friday meeting, the board unanimously approved hiring the association the run the search at the cost of $8,500. According to Idaho Department of Education documents, the Jerome superintendent salary for the 2020-2021 school year is $121,748.
The association's chief deputy, Misty Swanson, told the board that the hiring process should take about two months. Swanson said the association has completed more than 40 superintendent searches throughout the state over the last six or seven years.
In February, the board for the Buhl School District voted to hire the association to run its superintendent search. The district's former superintendent retired in June 2020. Former Weiser School District Superintendent Wil Overgaard has filled the position this school year on an interim basis.