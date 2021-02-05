Jerome school superintendent announces retirement

JEROME — After 30 years with the Jerome School District, superintendent Dale Layne is retiring.

The district's school board held a special meeting Friday to accept Layne's retirement and begin the process of searching for a replacement.

In a letter to the board, Layne said he has mixed emotions about ending his run as the district's superintendent, which began in 2009. Prior to becoming superintendent, Layne was principal at Jefferson Elementary School.

"It is difficult to leave a position that I enjoy and will miss working with our wonderful staff, administrators and school board," the letter states.

Layne also said that after retiring June 30, he plans to continue working in education in some capacity but in a role that would allow him to spend more time with his family.