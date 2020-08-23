 Skip to main content
Jerome School District asks for renewal on supplemental levy
Casting your ballot

I voted stickers sit on the table at a polling place Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Burley City Hall in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — Voters on Tuesday will decide on a $1.6 million supplemental levy for Jerome School District.

The levy is worth $800,000 a year for two years and would cost residents $52 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The levy request is the same amount approved by Jerome voters in 2019 and property taxes would not increase. The school district has had a supplemental levy since 2001.

Supplemental levies pay for supplies, equipment, utilities, staff, and other general operations for schools. Most Idaho districts have a supplemental levy.

Jerome voters rejected a $26 million bond in March to build a new school. The measure received 62% approval but not the two-thirds supermajority required of bond issues in Idaho.

Polling places are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office before 8 p.m.

