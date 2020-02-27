Jerome School Board votes to put $26 million bond on May ballot

JEROME — The Jerome Joint School District will pursue a $26 million, 20-year bond to remodel some of its elementary schools and build a kindergarten-to-sixth-grade school to lessen the load on the overcrowded Jerome Middle School.
The board voted unanimously to approve the bond at its Tuesday meeting. The bond will appear on the May 19 ballot.
The bond proposal came from a series of community meetings where it was determined that a kindergarten-sixth grade configuration of the elementary schools, expansions to some of those schools and the construction of a new school, would alleviate space issues at the elementary schools and Jerome Middle School.
“We have no new classrooms,” Superintendent Dale Layne said of the elementary schools in Jerome. “Even if I could hire a new teacher, I would have no place to put that teacher.”
There would be no net change in the property tax rate if the bond passed. The estimated levy is $88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, but existing levies for prior bonds and other levy items are expected to drop by the same amount.
Eric Heringer, managing director of financial services company Piper Sandler, told the board at its Jan. 28 meeting that interest rates for bonds are low, making it an opportune time to present a bond.
Layne said that the bond also accounts for expansions to Horizon and Jefferson elementary schools, which were part of the goals outlined by the planning committee.
“The committee decided if we’re going to do that K-six configuration, all facilities have to be equitable,” Layne said. “That’s why you see some of that additional cost.”
The breakdown of the bond is $1.3 million for the Horizon expansion, with Jefferson’s addition and remodeling expected to be about $4 million. Street improvements in front of schools are estimated at $1.1 million, architectural and engineering fees are $1.3 million, $1 million for furniture and equipment and the contingency is $2.9 million.
The kindergarten-six configuration would make commutes easier for parents who have multiple children in the district and would mean that buses would make fewer stops instead of traveling to all the schools, Layne said.
A boom in residential and commercial growth signals that the need for more classrooms will grow, and without more space, the district may have to opt to have larger class sizes to accommodate all the students.
“Jerome is growing as far as residential growth goes,” Layne said. “That’s just within city limits. Jerome is going to continue to grow, and we’re out of space.”
