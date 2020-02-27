Jerome School Board votes to put $26 million bond on May ballot

JEROME — The Jerome Joint School District will pursue a $26 million, 20-year bond to remodel some of its elementary schools and build a kindergarten-to-sixth-grade school to lessen the load on the overcrowded Jerome Middle School.

The board voted unanimously to approve the bond at its Tuesday meeting. The bond will appear on the May 19 ballot.

The bond proposal came from a series of community meetings where it was determined that a kindergarten-sixth grade configuration of the elementary schools, expansions to some of those schools and the construction of a new school, would alleviate space issues at the elementary schools and Jerome Middle School.

“We have no new classrooms,” Superintendent Dale Layne said of the elementary schools in Jerome. “Even if I could hire a new teacher, I would have no place to put that teacher.”

There would be no net change in the property tax rate if the bond passed. The estimated levy is $88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, but existing levies for prior bonds and other levy items are expected to drop by the same amount.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Eric Heringer, managing director of financial services company Piper Sandler, told the board at its Jan. 28 meeting that interest rates for bonds are low, making it an opportune time to present a bond.