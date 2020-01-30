JEROME — In the next few years, Jerome may have a new elementary school and expansions on both Horizon and Jefferson elementary schools. Representatives from LKV Architects and Piper Sandler, a financial services company, presented the Jerome School District Board of Trustees with plans for the new projects, which included a bond.
The board is looking to fund the 28-classroom new school and the expansions with a $26 million bond that it hopes to get on the May ballot. Plans for the bond’s introduction were not finalized at Tuesday’s meeting.
“The recommendation (from the citizen committee) really was to move forward to this plan, taking into consideration the facilities as presented . . . Also moving forward in May as far as an election date,” Superintendent Dale Layne said, noting that preparing for a school bond in August or during a presidential election would be difficult. “. . . If we don’t do it in May then you’re looking at further down the line, which pushes it further out in space from now.”
The school district owns 20 acres of available land, 14 of which is zoned for a new school. The estimated cost of the build is $14.2 million. Horizon and Jefferson will be expanded to become K-6 schools in an effort to relieve a crowded Jerome Middle School. The new school will be 12.2 acres, with 182 parking spaces, 12 bus loading spaces, access to play areas from the cafeteria and additional classroom space.
The board approved the K-6 configuration of elementary schools in its December meeting. The new school would also be a K-6 school with three wings to keep children of similar ages together. A concern raised at previous community meetings was integrating kindergarteners with sixth graders.
“This kind of design works way better for that number of grades,” Wayne Thowless, an architect with LKV Architects, told the board.
Schools will be expanded on the recommendation of the citizen committee to make all schools equitable. Horizon Elementary will be expanded by 3,000 square ft. There will be a stage added to the gym and the cafeteria will be expanded from 234 seats to 324 seats.
Jefferson Elementary, which has some challenges because of its small size, will receive a new, regulation-size gym and use the old gym to make a larger cafeteria that can feed 280 students at a time. It will repurpose its current kitchen space as a computer lab and turn its current computer lab into additional storage space.
“Jefferson is still not up to par with the other schools . . .” Thowless said. As we look at the best way to bring it up to par, it appeared that repurposing existing spaces would be the way to go.”
The Horizon expansion will cost around $1.3 million, and Jefferson’s addition and remodeling will be about $4 million. Street improvements in front of the school are estimated at $1.1 million, architectural and engineering fees are $1.3 million, $1 million for furniture and equipment and the contingency is $2.9 million. It is anticipated that these upgrades will take as long to finish as building the new school.
The filing deadline for the bond to appear on the ballot is March 9. The district hopes that if the bond passes it can begin construction in spring 2021, but it has not yet decided if expansion and school construction will take place at the same time.
Piper Sandler Managing Director Eric Heringer told the board that interest rates for bonds are low, making it an opportune time to present a bond. Board members said that while they understand concerns about tax increases, taxes will increase anyway as property values go up again and hoped voters would support the construction of the new school.
“Even if we didn’t keep the tax rate the same, it’s still going to go up because your property value is going to go up,” Layne said. “But we won’t have our new school.”
