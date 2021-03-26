Jerome school board identifies superintendent replacement

JEROME — The Jerome School District is a step closer to hiring a new superintendent.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the school board voted to offer a contract to Pat Charlton, who has worked as the superintendent of the Vallivue School District for the past 10 years. In November, Charlton announced his resignation from the district, effective June 30.

The Jerome school board made the decision to offer Charlton the job in an open session after interviewing Charlton in executive session, which is closed to the public. District Clerk Lorri Prescott said in an email that the board did not vote on the details of the contract, such as pay and length.

Jerome school superintendent announces retirement After 30 years with the Jerome School District, superintendent Dale Layne is retiring.

The district began its search for a superintendent after Dale Layne, who has filled the role since 2009, announced his retirement in February. Layne has been with the district for 30 years, and prior to becoming superintendent, served as the principal at Jefferson Elementary School.

In a letter to the board, Layne said he has mixed emotions about ending his tenure with the district.

“It is difficult to leave a position that I enjoy and will miss working with our wonderful staff, administrators and school board,” the letter states.