Jerome school board considers attendance changes, votes to maintain existing schedule

Layne said he initially proposed reserving Wednesday as the remote learning day so students would treat the day as a continuation of the school week. But this has made it difficult for parents to help their children with school assignments after they get home from work.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Layne said if the board wants to continue this four-day schedule, it could consider moving the remote learning day to Friday, which then provides parents with the time to help their children with homework assignments over the weekend.

Board members expressed support of the idea, but also grappled with the issue of students only having four days of in-person instruction. They acknowledged that it's better for students' education to return to a normal week of five days.

"There comes a time where we have to do what's best for the entire community and that includes educating our students to the best of our ability," board chair Alice Thibault said.

Thibault suggested the district return Wednesday to an in-person day, and in exchange, make Friday an early-release day where students could leave school at noon and complete assignments remotely the rest of the day.