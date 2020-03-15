Jerome, Minidoka schools join Twin Falls, Cassia, Blaine districts with extended closures

Little made the decision one day after state public health officials announced that the number of Idaho residents infected with the virus had jumped to five, and a few hours after the Idaho Education Association teacher’s union urged the governor to close schools statewide for at least three weeks.

During a conference call with school leaders, Little said that he knew it was a tough decision but believed it was one best made locally, in conjunction with local public health officials.

“Given the circumstances we have now, we need to do all we can to escalate awareness and preparedness,” Little said. “Prepare for the worst-case scenario, but we should also de-escalate alarmism — and that is critical.”

Currently, school districts have the ability to exclude students who are diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Districts can also order schools closed with an order from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or from a local public health district.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, who was also on the call, said school closures put a burden on some health care workers. Jeppesen said that’s because they may have to work fewer hours or stop working altogether to care for children who are home all day.