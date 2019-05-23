Jerome grad found passion for school after dropping out

JEROME — More than three years after dropping out, Maribel Estrada will be the first in her family to graduate high school.
Estrada’s graduation Thursday from Jerome High School will be an accomplishment unforeseen even just a few months ago.
“Many people I went to school with didn’t think I could graduate with them because I dropped out,” Estrada said. “I’m very proud of myself for doing something like this.”
Estrada dropped out midway through her freshman year. She got involved with the wrong group of people and was not interested in school, she said.
She returned to school 18 months later after deciding she wanted to get the degree her parents could not receive. But pregnant and unsure of how to catch up to her peers, Estrada was apprehensive and struggled to remain motivated.
In October, she got into a car accident while drinking and fled because she was scared. She was forced to serve probation and pay fines.
This led her to start work at DeSano Place, an assisted living facility in the Magic Valley, where she learned a passion for helping patients and working with older people.
The experience gave her a new outlook, she said.
“It helped me turn my life around,” she said. “I just want one day to be able to take care of my parents when they get sick.”
Struggling to catch up in school, Estrada began working in teacher Wendy Wright’s class before and after school. Wright not only made sure she completed her school work, but helped Estrada to be proactive in meeting all her graduation requirements.
Working with Wright prompted Estrada to join the academic decathlon team, where she performed at a level that qualified her for the state competition. Competing helped her become more interested and involved in her education.
“She just bloomed and all of a sudden she was motivated,” Wright said.
Further motivation came when Estrada was accepted into the College of Southern Idaho’s certified nursing assistant program in January. She was able to enroll in a dual credit program which put her on track to graduate on time.
After graduation, Estrada plans to continue at the College of Southern Idaho. Her goal is to become a midwife, something she became interested in while giving birth in June.
Her child became and inspiration to graduate, she said. “She taught me to do a lot more. It’s not just about me now.”
The path Estrada has taken to graduate is uncommon and a testament to her strong character, school counselor Christi Gilmore said.
“She’s the phoenix that rose up out of the ashes,” Gilmore said. “She’s probably the most inspiring kid on this campus.”
It will likely be an emotional moment when her name is called at graduation, Estrada said, but one she is thankful for.
“Talk to these teachers. They’ll help you,” she said. “Everything is possible if you just ask.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.