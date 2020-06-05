Jeff Fox, 4th president of the College of Southern Idaho, retires

Then in October of 2013, Fox was named the fourth president in CSI’s history.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would be an administrator of any kind or certainly a vice president or a college president,” he said.

Fox said he never wanted to be president for the title, but he saw an opportunity to make a difference on a larger scale. He said he tried to take the same passion and values from the classroom to his new role.

“I’m here for one reason, and that’s for students,” he said.

‘We all had a sense of purpose and pride and commitment’

During commencement, Fox often asks students to reflect on how they’ve changed from the first time they arrived at CSI. About 33 years after he first arrived at the school, Fox described himself as enriched, enlivened, entertained — and hopefully a little smarter.

“This place changes the people who work here,” he said. “You can’t come here and not feel thankful for this setting and for the work we do.”

The school has seen considerable change, too.