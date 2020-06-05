Jeff Fox, 4th president of the College of Southern Idaho, retires

TWIN FALLS — The tires of a Chrysler kicked up a cloud of dust as a young Jeff Fox and his grandfather, in 1965, drove to fields of corn and sugar beets growing at the edge of town.
“This is where the new school is going to be,” the 10-year-old boy’s grandfather told him as they stood at the edge of the property near Washington Street and Falls Avenue.
Fox didn’t think much of it at the time, but the memory today stirs up a sense of pride after 33 years at the College of Southern Idaho.
He walked past that spot Friday as he left the campus for the last time as the school’s fourth president.
“I can now say with certainty there are places like this in the world,” Fox said of his retirement. “I was at one of them.”
Finds early college life ‘spectacularly dismal’
Fox grew up in Sacramento, California. His father was a broadcaster for the local NBC station and his mother was a traditional homemaker. They were both from Twin Falls and often visited the Magic Valley during the summer.
Following high school graduation, Fox enrolled at American River College in Sacramento.
It didn’t go well.
His first semester at the school was “spectacularly dismal,” he said, and he decided not to go back. He’d lost the familiar sense of community from high school and simply didn’t see the value in higher education.
“What am I doing here?” Fox asked himself. “I don’t like this, I’m not comfortable. I don’t feel connected.’”
After about six months as a line cook at a Mr. Steak restaurant, Fox reevaluated his decision to leave college and decided to give it another try.
That’s when he ran into the teachers who changed his life. They inspired him to be passionate about travel and literature and learning. He started to take an interest in the world and the human heart.
“I was ready to learn and they were teaching,” Fox told the Times-News. “That intersection there is that magic I’m talking about — that miracle I’m talking about — and I suddenly realized I am smart. I do have things to say.”
For someone unsure of his purpose in life, the experience was a key reason he ultimately pursued a career in education. And that experience remained invaluable throughout his time as a teacher and then an administrator.
“I know the value of education because I’ve seen it in my own life,” Fox said. “I was transformed. I know that’s how it can happen.”
Fox studied English, first at American River College and then at California State University, Sacramento, where he got his master’s degree. He became a high school English teacher straight out of college, though he quickly realized he didn’t have the skillset to teach teenagers. He then transitioned to being an adjunct professor of English and spent years as a “freeway flier” traveling hundreds of miles a day between campuses to teach students.
Fox later taught for several years in Matsuyama, Japan, after it began a Sister City partnership with Sacramento. It’s where he eventually married his wife, Evin, who is also retiring after 15 years as a professor at CSI.
‘A real sense of connection’
Fox was drawn to the College of Southern Idaho by his visits to Twin Falls as a child. He started teaching at CSI in 1987.
He still remembers what it felt like to step on campus for the first time. He says it’s the same feeling he gets when he arrives at campus today.
“It smells good. It looks good. It feels good,” he said. “It has a peace about it, a calm. I felt a real sense of connection here.”
Fox spent the next 15 years in the classroom with students. He said he loved having discussions and sharing passions, and instilling “that sense of something miraculous in one’s life.” He loved the dialogue, camaraderie, collegiality, change and watching people get interested — or not.
“I used to walk out of classrooms going ‘wow that was a great class.’ I always got fed by that and it was a spark. I loved it.”
Board of Trustees Chairwoman Jan Mittleider taught at CSI while Fox was still in the classroom. She said it was a pleasure to work with him as a colleague and in their roles now. Fox is someone who always treats people with dignity and respect, even those he disagrees with.
“He sees the best in people, sometimes when the people themselves don’t see it,” Mittleider said.
Fox is a positive and visible leader, student body president Sammi Sanchez said. She remembers an occasion when Fox helped her develop a speech into something that made her proud.
“He is a role model for educators on how you can help students feel inspired and eager to find their potential,” Sanchez said. “Students will remember him as someone who took the time to learn names, who was present at our events, and who truly served this school and community from the bottom of his heart.”
For a while, Fox wanted to spend his entire career teaching and never considered getting his doctorate or moving into an administrative position. But after talking with colleagues, he started to wonder if he could impact more than 150 students each semester. Fox said he wanted to be involved in things like innovation and student advocacy — decisions that are made at the administrative level.
“I’ve always wondered, could I do that magnum opus? … Could I do that capstone of academic achievement?” he questioned himself at the time.
In 2003, Fox became chairman of the CSI English department and in 2004 he started in the education leadership doctoral program at the University of Idaho. He finished the program in 2008, the same year he became executive vice president and chief academic officer.
Then in October of 2013, Fox was named the fourth president in CSI’s history.
“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would be an administrator of any kind or certainly a vice president or a college president,” he said.
Fox said he never wanted to be president for the title, but he saw an opportunity to make a difference on a larger scale. He said he tried to take the same passion and values from the classroom to his new role.
“I’m here for one reason, and that’s for students,” he said.
‘We all had a sense of purpose and pride and commitment’
During commencement, Fox often asks students to reflect on how they’ve changed from the first time they arrived at CSI. About 33 years after he first arrived at the school, Fox described himself as enriched, enlivened, entertained — and hopefully a little smarter.
“This place changes the people who work here,” he said. “You can’t come here and not feel thankful for this setting and for the work we do.”
The school has seen considerable change, too.
Every CSI president has been responsible for “things” and “stuff,” he said. There’s always technologies to be adopted, land to be acquired, new buildings to go up and old ones to be remodeled. Whoever is in place at the time is able to get the job done.
But Fox wants to be remembered for the cultural change he helped oversee at CSI. He’s proud of the school’s focus on being a steward of education and responsive to all who seek it.
“I hope people remember we all had a sense of purpose and pride and commitment,” he said. “That’s all that matters.”
CSI has come a long way from the hot and dusty beet field on the edge of town, Fox said. The school is not just a place that confers degrees but is at the center of everything happening in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. It’s a place where businesses train their employees, and where people interact with arts and science.
“Most importantly, it’s a symbol that the community recognizes education as a transformative thing,” he said. “It is the community.”
Fox said he’ll miss the school, the interaction, the life of the mind, and the commitment to change for the good.
Working at CSI has been “a lucky choice,” he said, and “part of a purpose in life. ...”
“Who wouldn’t want to work here?”
