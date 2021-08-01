Jane Fonda to pay for high school students’ BSU climate change class

Boise High student Shiva Rajbhandari was in the middle of a meeting with his boss at the Idaho Conservation League when his phone started to ring. A call was coming in from Georgia.

It was probably spam, Rajbhandari thought. He picked it up anyway.

On the line was actress Jane Fonda, replying to a letter Rajbhandari had sent asking if she’d help sponsor the cost of a college course for one of his Boise High classmates.

A group of Boise High students are trying to take a college-level environmental studies course next year, but learned that the three credit course would cost close to $1200 each including fees, Rajbhandari said. Idaho’s Advanced Opportunities fund, which helps high schoolers pay for things like career-technical education and dual-credit courses would help cover the cost for about $75 a credit, but students would still be on the hook for nearly $1,000 a piece.

“None of us could pay that. We were like, well, I guess we can’t take the class,” Rajbhandari said.

But Rajbhandari didn’t quit that easily. He reached out for fundraising help, and his first letter was to Fonda, who organizes climate change rallies in Washington, D.C. and, in her eighties, has been arrested multiple times for the cause.