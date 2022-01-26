'It's imminent': Twin Falls schools look at attendance zone change to avoid overcrowding

TWIN FALLS — Growth in the city has increased attendance at some schools, and the school board has developed a plan to prevent overcrowding at one elementary by shifting attendance zones for two schools on the north part of Twin Falls.

At a meeting on Wednesday night, the school board proposed adjusting the attendance zones for Rock Creek Elementary and Perrine Elementary. If approved, the shift would become effective for the 2022-2023 school year, and would divert about 85 students from Rock Creek to Perrine Elementary.

There will be an open house to provide information and take feedback on the proposal at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 at Perrine Elementary. The school board could make a decision about the change at its Feb. 14 meeting.

With about 690 students in attendance at Rock Creek Elementary, the school is nearing its maximum capacity of 700 students. Perrine has about 490 students, out of a maximum capacity for 670 students.

Superintendent Brady Dickenson said doing nothing at this point was not an option.

“We’re going to be overcrowded at Rock Creek. It’s imminent,” Dickenson said. “We’re just at a point where we need to relieve some pressure.”

The school district owns some land in the north part of the city, and has the option in the future of building a new elementary school. By adjusting the attendance boundaries the district is hoping to buy some time and fill the current schools before looking into the option of asking taxpayers to help pay for a new building

Operations Director Ryan Bowman said shifting the attendance zones for the two schools was the minimum the district could do to address the question of how to balance school populations.

“It will relieve some pressure,” said Bowman. “It’s not a permanent fix, but it buys us some time.”

The shift of the two school’s attendance zones is greatly scaled back from an earlier proposal explored two years ago to adjust the boundaries of school zones across the district. In the previous proposal, which was brought forth in March of 2020, school boundaries for all Twin Falls elementary schools would have been altered to move students from the two new schools, which have filled faster than anticipated, to the district’s older schools.

The pandemic lockdowns took place the same week the school board was preparing to take public input on the proposals, and the process was put on hold.

Since then, school enrollments saw some fluctuations during the pandemic, with some parents choosing to school their children from home. Temporary changes to enrollment and attendance have made it tricky to predict student growth district wide, so administrators chose to focus on relieving the likely overcrowding of Rock Creek.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0