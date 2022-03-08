It's Election Day in Idaho: Here's which school districts are asking voters to show up today

TWIN FALLS — Seven Magic Valley school districts are asking voters Tuesday to support supplemental levies to cover gaps in education funding.

The election doesn’t have any new levies on the ballot. Voters are asked to re-approve existing supplemental levies for an additional two years, and voters for one school district are also asked to approve a facilities plant levy for an additional five years.

In many districts the supplemental levies are used to pay for certified teachers and paraprofessionals to support classroom learning and all-day kindergarten. In some cases, the funding is used to support classified staff like bus drivers, office staff, cafeteria workers. Several districts use levy monies to support extra-curricular activities such as sports or field trips, technology and equipment, and for many districts funds help support electives.

Polls are open for voters who live in the districts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling locations and make sure they are registered at voteidaho.gov or at their county clerk’s office. Those who are not registered can become so at the polling place on Election Day if they bring a document with their valid address and photo identification. Voters need not be registered with a political party to participate in this election, but valid ID is required to cast a ballot.

Election results will be posted Tuesday night at Magicvalley.com and will be in Wednesday’s Times-News.

The following districts have levies on this ballot:

Castleford Joint School District No. 417

$350,000.00 per year for a period of two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $185.93 per $100,000.00 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Increase from previous levy of $300,000 per year. (Prior to 2020 levies have been $350,000 per year, so the amount requested is a return to previous level.)

Filer School District No. 413

$500,000.00 per year for two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $69.73 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Costs the same as previous levy.

Kimberly School District No. 414

$800,000 per year for two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $109 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Costs the same as previous levy.

Cassia Joint School District No. 151

$2,195,000 per year for two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $92.72 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Costs the same as previous levy.

Shoshone joint school district No. 312

$300,000 each year for two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $106.97 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Costs the same as previous levy.

Richfield School District No. 316

$200,000 per year for two years.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $206.53 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.

Costs less than previous levy

Valley School District No. 262, Supplemental levy

$300,000.00 each year for two years.

Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $101.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

Costs the same as previous levy.

Valley School District #262 Plant Facility Levy

$300,000 per year for five years.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $101.42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

Costs the same as previous levy.

