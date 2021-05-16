‘It’s just an impossible system’: Identity verification system slows Idaho unemployment claims

“We also recognize that everyone doesn’t have the same technological capabilities across the state,” Revier said, acknowledging some people don’t have the same access to Wi-Fi and internet connectivity across Idaho. “So in those cases we encourage people to call our office and ask for a supervisor so we can triage and figure out the appropriate way to get them through this system. We do have alternative means to get folks’ identity verified if they truly can’t complete the ID.Me process.”

Claimants struggling with long wait times for identity verification

One of those people is Jake Englehorn, a self-employed marketing and public relations professional in Boise, who said he felt “lucky” to have only waited three weeks to be verified by the program versus months he’s heard other people have waited. The service also requires some claimants to visit over video with a “trusted referee” from ID.Me if their verification materials are unreadable or if pictures aren’t taken in well-lit areas. Englehorn said the Idaho Unemployment Group on Facebook has been filled with stories of people waiting hours to visit with a referee.

“There’s some stories of people on there who have appointments at 3 p.m. so they rearrange their whole schedule and then have seven hours of waiting,” Englehorn said.