TWIN FALLS — It’s Election Day and nine Magic Valley school districts are seeking a levy or bond. Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters are required to provide personal identification at the polls. If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at your polling place on Election Day. You can cast a ballot if your school district — the one whose boundaries you live within — is seeking a bond or levy. School districts with a ballot measure are Cassia County, Minidoka County, Twin Falls, Filer, Murtaugh, Jerome, Hansen, Gooding and Camas County.
The two largest ballot measures — both for school facility projects — are in Mini-Cassia: Cassia County School District is seeking a $56.7 million bond and Minidoka County School District is pursuing a $21 million bond.
The Twin Falls and Jerome school districts are both seeking renewal of a two-year supplemental levy, but are asking voters for more money: a total of $5 million annually in Twin Falls and $800,000 annually in Jerome.
Filer School District is seeking a $9.9 million bond and Murtaugh School District is pursuing a $2 million bond. Both are for facility projects.
Gooding, Camas County and Hansen school districts are seeking renewal of their two-year supplemental levies: $650,000 annually in Gooding, $300,000 annually in Camas County and $290,000 annually in Hansen.
To find out which precinct you’re in, call your county clerk or visit idahovotes.gov.
For a list of polling places and details about each school district ballot measure, as well as for results on Tuesday night, visit Magicvalley.com.
