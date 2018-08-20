TWIN FALLS — After a busy few years of new schools and attendance zones, Twin Falls parents and students can breathe a sigh of relief: There are no major changes expected this school year.
Monday is the first day of school for the Twin Falls School District. With more than 9,600 students, it’s by far the Magic Valley’s largest school district.
“We’ve had so much change over the last couple of years, so it’s actually kind of nice to have a year where we’re not shifting attendance boundaries, completely changing bus routes or opening a new school,” Superintendent Brady Dickinson said Friday.
This school year, he said, will provide an opportunity to settle in.
It’s a little early to tell how many total students will be enrolled in Twin Falls schools, but Dickinson said it appears “our projections will be pretty close,” with about a 2 percent growth rate compared with last school year.
So far, Rock Creek Elementary School is expecting some of the largest growth, with about 50 more students registered so far than projected.
“That’s pretty significant, but not surprising,” Dickinson said. The school — which opened in 2016 — is in quickly-growing northwest Twin Falls, where many new homes are being built.
Rock Creek Elementary is expected to reach comfortable capacity this school year, but “the school is not overcrowded at this point,” he said.
It will be just the third school year at Rock Creek Elementary. The Twin Falls School District also has two other new fairly new campuses: Pillar Falls Elementary School opened in 2016 and South Hills Middle School opened in 2017.
It’s too early to tell if the school district will need to hire more teachers at Rock Creek Elementary or other school campuses. A challenge is most of the growth is spread across grade levels — not conducive to adding more classes.
“We’re going to let the dust settle next week and see if we have any high points or low points,” Dickinson said. “Sometimes, you have to shift staff around. We don’t like to do that. It’s never popular, but sometimes you have to.”
Here are a few things you should know about the upcoming school year in the Twin Falls School District:
School busing
A few minor adjustments were made to school bus routes — which were completely revamped last school year — in order to make the system more efficient, Dickinson said.
Route information is posted on the Twin Falls School District’s website.
Children should arrive early to their school bus stop on the first day of school, school district spokeswoman Eva Craner said, adding parents are asked to be patient in case there are any kinks to work out.
The district contracts with Mid Columbia Bus Co. to provide school busing. For more information or questions, call the bus company at 208-733-8003.
Bell schedules
School bell schedules are remaining the same this school year: Elementary school from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., middle school from 8:40 a.m.-3:50 p.m. and high school from 8:05 a.m.-3:25 p.m.
“We really tried to leave start and end times the way they were last year,” Dickinson said. There were changes the previous two years. “Whenever we change times, it really creates challenges for parents.”
A few schools, though — including Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge high schools — are changing their schedules within the school day to accommodate new initiatives, but the starting and ending times won’t change.
Canyon Ridge is setting aside time to provide extra help for students who are struggling in a class or who need assistance with homework or a project. Twin Falls High is making tweaks to its advisory program.
Background checks for volunteers
The school district is implementing a new background check process this school year for volunteers — anyone who plans to spend time helping in classrooms or chaperoning on field trips, for instance.
If you plan to volunteer, you must fill out an online form on the district’s website. That’s true even if you’ve volunteered in past years.
The new system will make it much easier to process background checks, Dickinson said. Once someone has been approved to volunteer, that clearance will be valid for three years.
The change will also make it easier for school staff to check — using an online database — if volunteers are cleared to be in a school building, Craner said.
Drive cautiously in school zones
Dickinson said he wants to remind motorists to be extra cautious in school zones, as well as neighborhoods where children are walking to or from school. “Be careful in those areas.”
