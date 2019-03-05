Try 3 months for $3
ISDB

Superintendent Brian Darcy gives a tour of the cottages in need of remodel Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind in Gooding.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

GOODING — The Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Academic Bowl team placed third this weekend during a regional competition in Phoenix and will advance to nationals this spring.

The Gallaudet University Academic Bowl has four regional competitions each year. ISDB in Gooding is among about 80 teams of deaf/hard-of-hearing high school students from across the country to compete.

The ISDB team will advance to the national competition April 11 to April 15 at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.

Rose Crews, who died at age 56 in July 2018, resurrected ISDB’s Academic Bowl team about eight years ago.

