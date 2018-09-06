BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Education identified schools Wednesday for recognition and “targeted support and improvement” based on 10 subgroups of students.
It’s the second of three phases of information being released under the state’s new accountability system, ISDE said in a statement.
“Today, we continue to celebrate bright spots in student performance across the state,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement. “We also flagged for district attention schools where subgroups of students have shown performance gaps for three consecutive years.”
It’s the first time the state has used the new accountability system to gauge how public schools are doing. It’s a requirement for states to have an accountability system under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced No Child Left Behind in 2015.
Recognition schools are top-performing campuses honored for students taking advanced math in eighth and ninth grades, and performance on the springtime Idaho Reading Indicator test among kindergarten through third-graders.
Schools were also recognized for meeting goals and for having subgroups of students who met interim targets for proficiency in math and English/language arts, and graduation rates.
“Targeted support and improvement” schools were identified based on at least one subgroup of students with a performance gap of 35 percent or higher. Out of 708 Idaho schools reviewed, 247 were identified.
Those schools will develop an improvement plan, identify interventions to use, and submit the plan for school district approval and monitoring.
Schools that don’t reduce the performance gap over three years will be identified as a state “comprehensive support and improvement school,” according to the ISDE.
For a list of results by school district, visit sde.idaho.gov/assessment/accountability/index.html.
