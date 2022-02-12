Is this the real life? Magic Valley students spend a day in Reality Town

TWIN FALLS — Matthew Meitzenheimer, 18, is a senior at Magic Valley High School. For a few hours on Friday afternoon, he was a computer system analyst, with a bachelor’s degree, earning a yearly salary of $56,000 after taxes. Meitzenheimer’s assignment was to manage a budget and cover expenses like rent, car payment, clothes and food for himself, a wife and two sons.

Standing with Meitzenheimer was Jonah Carr, 17, who for the afternoon was a sports general manager with a monthly income of $3,743, a spouse that stays at home and cares for two kids. Carr had already navigated some expenses, like getting salt for the water softener, buying a car with a $735 monthly payment, and dentist bills for $150 to fix a cavity. Although he liked the looks of a nice four-bedroom house, his family of four had to make do with an apartment that was within his budget.

The event was called Reality Town, a curriculum for high schoolers to practice facing the choices that adults must make with their monthly earnings. Magic Valley High students were assigned a profile that included careers and incomes, as well as family members and dependents. School staff attended tables representing more than 20 different businesses from different categories of expenses, like transportation, housing costs, internet and phone bills, food bills and entertainment.

Annie Peterson is Magic Valley High School’s Workplace Coordinator. She has been teaching a skills for success section to students this term. The class focuses on getting students workforce ready. That class brought Reality Town in so the rest of the school could take part, and gain experience managing a budget and making choices about financial obligations.

“It’s getting them to be financially literate about the real world after they graduate high school,” Peterson said, “and giving them financial skills so they can be successful.”

For the students, the event was full of unexpected revelations. 17-year-old Alexis Brandell has a job in real life, and said she saves most of her money. In Brandell’s Reality Town profile, she was a psychologist supporting a spouse and three kids on an income of $3,000 a month.

“I feel like I was a little bit more conscious of (expenses) than other people,” Brandell said. “But I was still clueless about certain things like day care. Day care was really expensive.”

The exercise was a step toward gaining a better understanding of the choices adults face, and for Brandell, it was encouraging.

“I feel like it was cool to get set up for it and see how much everything was,” Brandell said. “With good budgeting skills you can definitely make it out there.”

In real life, Meitzenheimer has a job, although not as a computer analyst. He said that because his living expenses are covered by his family, he currently has a lot of freedom with how he spends his earnings.

“I pretty much spend all of my real life check on stupid stuff, “ Meitzenheimer said.

He said the event was a good way to get a look at the costs of living, and that practice setting budgets and dealing with financial obligations would be helpful upon entering the real world.

“It’s going to hit us in the face someday anyways,” Meitzenheimer said. “Might as well start working on it now.”

