Investigators find no wrongdoing in Boise State diversity course

Boise State later moved the UF 200 course to an online format during the investigation.

In the report, investigators said they interviewed about 30 students, Boise State President Marlene Tromp and “multiple” UF 200 instructors, among others.

“No students who participated in the investigation reported that they were ever forced to apologize for the color of their skin,” the report concluded. “Nor did any student report being personally singled out for their skin color or being subjected to taunts, name-calling, or other degrading behavior from an instructor or other students based on their skin color, beliefs or ideas.”

Investigators said they set up a dedicated email account, where students could report concerns anonymously. The invitations went out to 2,820 students — the number of students who took UF classes in fall 2020 or spring 2021.

After several failed attempts, investigators said they finally spoke to the unnamed complainant at the center of the controversy. This non-student reported seeing a video showing a UF 200 student forced to apologize for being white or enjoying “white privilege,” while classmates taunted the student.

