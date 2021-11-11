Introducing symphony to 4th-graders

KIMBERLY — Fourth-grade students in the Magic Valley are in for a treat Thursday evening at the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Auditorium.

A young Canadian pianist will join the Magic Valley Symphony for a special presentation of movie theme songs. Fourth-graders from 38 elementary schools around the valley are invited to bring one adult to the symphony for free.

“It’s not a formal concert,” symphony director Ted Hadley said Wednesday, “rather a special invitation to fourth-graders to interact with the orchestra and our soloist, Kevin Ahfat.”

Ahfat, a native of Toronto, completed studies at the Juilliard School in New York and was named one of CBC Music’s 30 hot Canadian classical musicians under 30 in 2018.

A formal presentation will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, also at the Fine Arts Auditorium, for those who would like to hear the full concert. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 and $6 for seniors and students.

Fourth-grade students are just the right age to introduce them to the symphony, Amy Toft, director of development for the symphony, said after she visited with students at Stricker Elementary School in Kimberly.

Toft creatively interacted with the children Wednesday to explain the do’s and don’ts of symphony protocol, including how to conduct an orchestra.

“We are going to sit in the dark and conduct with glow-sticks batons,” she said before vocalizing the introduction to “Star Wars” while waving her arms as if conducting.

Toft came up with the idea to invite students to a special-interest symphony for kids about six years ago when she heard the slogan “Every Kid in a Park” to get children to use parks.

“I asked myself, ‘What about “Every Kid in a Symphony?’” she said.

The first year of her children’s program, she handed out free tickets to kids, but not many kids showed up. She saw a larger turnout, however, when she traveled to the schools to talk to students.

The students will also get to meet Ahfat, Hadley and members of the orchestra, Toft said.

“Kevin is an amazing musician,” Hadley said. “His awesome mastery of the work of playing the piano makes him a musical athlete. He shares his deep musical insight and understanding in thrilling performances.

“His desire is to bring the joy of music to everyone he performs for and with. People will be amazed, impressed, and touched by his performances.”

