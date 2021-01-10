Instead of going on, Idaho high school graduates stayed home

Now, the factors are different, and pandemic-driven. Freeman hopes the dropoff is a “one-year anomaly,” but the State Board is looking for ways to help the class of 2020 find its way back to college. For example, the state could tweak its Apply Idaho website, allowing 2020 grads to fill out free online college applications alongside the class of 2021.

But as Idaho’s class of 2021 nears its graduation day, another group of seniors is trying to chart their future in a turbulent time. And there’s an early sign that, for many of them, college isn’t part of the equation. Applications for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid — a must for students who want federal grants and loans or an Idaho Opportunity Scholarship — are down by 14 percent from a year ago.

“We certainly have cause for concern,” Freeman said.

But as the 2021 Idaho Legislature prepares to convene next week, Gov. Brad Little hinted at doubling down on the scholarships, dual-credit courses and college and career counseling programs designed to encourage high school graduates to stay in school.

“We have been aware of the many challenges the global COVID-19 pandemic created for our schools, in particular, to our graduating seniors,” Little said in a statement Tuesday. “My goal to make sure this is an anomaly and not a long-term trend, with further investments in education and more in-person learning to close out this school year.”

