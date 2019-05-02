Teacher Cara Hilles, center, oversees a hands-on group exercise as Sutton Plew peers into the microscope while Lyla Martin looks on during his science class Tuesday at Vera C. O'Leary Middle School in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — Chromebooks. Robotics and science equipment. Maps.
Those are a few of the items Twin Falls School District teachers plan to purchase for their classrooms thanks to grant funding.
The Twin Falls School District Education Foundation has provided mini-grants to teachers since 2013 to help pay for innovative classroom projects. This year, 55 teachers received a total of $22,150 when awards were given out earlier this month.
“Really, the mini-grants are designed to support teachers in their classrooms beyond what the (school) district is able to do,” said Stephanie Hudson, executive director of the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation.
The application window opened Feb. 1 and teachers were able to submit a funding request for up to $1,000.
An education foundation committee met in March to score grant applications against a rubric. Teachers received the awards during presentations at schools.
“The teacher are so appreciative,” Hudson said, adding it’s a bright spot for them during a busy time of year. “This is a tough time of year anyway because everyone is on the last push of the school year.”
Examples of funding requests this year: technology equipment such as Chromebooks, U.S. and world desk maps, books for classrooms, equipment for robotics and science programs, and items for accelerated reader programs.
“Oftentimes, teachers will have a program that they want to launch,” Hudson said, and the foundation supports a lot of those requests.
The education foundation raises money throughout the year to fund mini-grants. The biggest fundraiser is the Cow P.I.E. Challenge, held each fall during the Twin Falls High School versus Canyon Ridge High School varsity football game.
The foundation also receives money through the Jazz on the Canyon fundraiser, Idaho Gives, donations from groups such as Rotary Club, AmazonSmile and Kroger Community Reward, and payroll deductions from participating employees in the Twin Falls School District.
Here’s how several of the recipients are planning to use their mini-grants:
Annette McFarlin
Job: Computer science/technology teacher at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
How she’ll use the mini-grant: TriCaster equipment
McFarlin teaches two classes of television production — with a total of 40 students enrolled — and needed to purchase TriCaster equipment, which allows student to capture video footage and download it for editing, she said. It will replace existing equipment that’s nearly 20 years old.
McFarlin received a $1,000 mini-grant from the education foundation and O’Leary plans to match that amount.
TriCaster equipment will benefit the entire O’Leary student body, McFarlin said, because TV production students create a twice-weekly five-to-seven minute broadcast for the student body with announcements and special segments. They upload the finished product to a YouTube channel and each advisory teacher shows it to their class.
Without the mini-grant from the education foundation, McFarlin would have sought out other grant funding to pay for the equipment. With TV production, she said, equipment can be quite expensive.
McFarlin said she appreciates the education foundation’s efforts and mini-grants aren’t often available to teachers in other school districts. “The foundation is committed to get it — whether it be technology or classroom supplies — directly into teachers’ hands as quickly as possible.”
Debbie Mason, Cara Hilles and Camille Flournoy
Job: Science teachers at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School
How they’ll use the mini-grant: Glo Germ Kits
The team of science teachers used mini-grant money to purchase several Glo Germ Kits, each of which costs about $50.
There’s a unit in seventh-grade life science class about bacteria and the spreading of germs — particularly, “an overall awareness of how fast germs can spread from surface to surface,” Flournoy said.
The kits allow students to use a lotion and UV light to show how much bacteria are on their hands, even after they wash their hands as normal.
“The kits we acquired are specifically designed to show how germs spread,” Flournoy said.
A lot of what teachers are trying to do in life science classrooms is hands-on, engaging lessons, Flournoy said, adding the kits allow for demonstrating a concept in a way students can relate to.
