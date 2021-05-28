Indoctrination task force talks social justice, stirs dissent in first meeting

The task force’s goals — and rules — didn’t go unchallenged.

Ten or so teenage protestors attended the meeting. The committee’s co-chair, state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, asked them repeatedly to remove signs from the committee room. One protestor, asked to remove a sign that said “EduKKKation Task Force,” later returned with a different sign showing a picture of McGeachin with members of the Three Percent militia group. The protestor again left after Giddings asked security to escort him out.

Both departures came to the cheers and applause of the audience, whom Giddings repeatedly quieted.

With only two elected officials among its ranks and no representation from the State Department of Education or State Board of Education, it’s unclear how much material change the committee will be able to make.

State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich has said he’s seen little evidence of widespread “indoctrination,” and Gov. Brad Little has knocked the “anecdotes and innuendo” that have birthed legislation targeting social justice.