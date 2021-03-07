In Idaho, vaccinating kids against COVID-19 is crucial part of herd immunity

Dr. David Pate, a leading voice on Idaho’s COVID-19 response, posed a hypothetical best-case scenario this week.

Assume 20% of people in the U.S. are under 16 years old, and that everyone else either contracts COVID-19 or is vaccinated against it.

“We would only get to 80% immunity,” Pate writes toward the end of a Feb. 22 blog post. That’s not likely. Some people will decline a COVID-19 vaccine and some people simply can’t take it because of allergies or conflicting medical conditions, he said in a Thursday interview with the Post Register.

Without vaccines for children, Pate said it’ll be tough for the nation to hit the 80 to 85% vaccination rates that experts now say is needed to reach herd immunity from more virulent coronavirus strains gaining hold. “You can’t consider herd immunity without including kids because when you talk about herd immunity, you have to include everyone who could be infected and who can transmit” the virus, Pate said.