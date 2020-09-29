Immigrant and Army veteran named Idaho’s 2020-21 teacher of the year

HAILEY — Spanish teacher and Army veteran Jorge Pulleiro is Idaho’s 2020-21 teacher of the year.

Pulleiro teaches in the dual immersion program at Hailey’s Wood River Middle School. A blue-ribbon panel selected Pulleiro as teacher of the year from more than 170 nominees. He will act as a spokesman for Idaho’s teachers in the coming year and as the state’s candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.

“For Jorge and his students, learning a language goes far beyond classroom conversations and learning how to conjugate verbs,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a news release. “His work and philosophy exemplify the concept of dual immersion: English teachers absorb Spanish language and culture, and English language learners help and learn from their peers.”

Pulleiro’s teaching career started at age 19, when he began teaching English in his native Argentina. He moved from Buenos Aires to study Spanish translation and interpretation at Brigham Young University, and later spent six years in the U.S. Army. Pulleiro was recognized by the White House and Department of Defense in 2014 as an example of the Troops to Teachers program, which helps veterans transition into K-12 classrooms.