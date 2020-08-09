Idaho was last state to apply for pandemic relief for school-lunch students. Here’s why

“The reason this has been kind of a struggle is because the Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) does not operate the school lunch program. So we have no data, no information about any of the kids on school lunch,” said Wolff. “And in order for us to have a federal plan approved, we have to demonstrate to the feds that we can reach out to all of the families and figure out a streamlined enrollment process.”

Health and Welfare is responsible for applying for the program because the agency manages SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), commonly known as food stamps, and can grant the EBT card that families use to pay for groceries.

Serious conversations about the program did not start in Idaho until June, according to both Idaho agencies. By that time, more than 40 states had become part of the federal program, which was first available in March.

Marilyn Whitney, deputy superintendent for communications and policy at the Department of Education, said work started in June, but it wasn’t until July that the agencies had their data sharing hammered out and could go through all of the necessary information.