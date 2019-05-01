Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 30.
BOISE — After two years of relatively robust raises, Idaho’s teacher pay raises has moved up in national rankings, according to new estimates from a national teacher’s union.
However, Idaho’s average salary remains more than $10,000 below the national average. And, when adjusted for inflation, Idaho’s salaries have lost ground over the past decade.
The National Education Association’s annual Rankings of the States report updates some familiar numbers. For example, Idaho’s per-pupil student spending remains dead last in the nation — $6,861, or 47% below the national average.
But as Idaho continues to boost teacher pay — in hopes of recruiting and retaining educators — the NEA’s newly released report delivers a mixed verdict.
- In 2017-18, Idaho’s average teacher salary increased by 3.6%, ranking second in the nation. These raises came in the third year of the rollout of the career ladder, Idaho’s five-year, $250 million plan to boost teacher pay.
- Idaho’s average salary improved by another 3.1% this year, ranking sixth nationally. (In January, Idaho Education News pegged this year’s average raise somewhat higher, at 3.4%.)
- Idaho’s national ranking varies, depending on the year. For 2017-18, Idaho remained at No. 44 nationally. But using the NEA’s current-year estimates, Idaho’s annual salary moves up to No. 41.
- Looking at this year’s estimates, Idaho’s average salary of $50,757 passes one of the state’s neighbors, Utah. Those regional trends are important. Many Idaho administrators say they struggle to keep teachers, often losing instructors to more lucrative jobs across the state line.
Teacher pay remains a hot topic at the Idaho Statehouse. This year, legislators approved a plan to raise Idaho’s minimum teacher salary from $35,800 to $40,000 over the next two years. They also put more than $7 million into premiums for high-performing veteran teachers. But many educators still say the state has not gone far enough to reward experienced teachers, since most of the career ladder money went to teachers in their first few years in the classroom.
And teacher pay remains a hot issue nationally, triggering strikes in several states and cities. The NEA notes that the average teacher salary, adjusted for inflation, has dropped by 4.5% over the past decade. In Idaho, that decrease is 6.4%.
Idaho still has work to do on teacher pay, but state superintendent Sherri Ybarra said she believes the state will continue to make progress.
“It is wonderful to see Idaho’s commitment to teachers — increasing their pay and making it easier for schools and districts to recruit and keep great teachers – recognized, so these latest statistics are welcome and encouraging,” she said Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.