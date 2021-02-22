Idaho students watch live as rover lands on Mars

The car-size, plutonium-powered vehicle hit NASA’s smallest and trickiest target yet: a 5-by-4-mile strip on an ancient river delta full of pits, cliffs and fields of rock. Scientists believe that if life ever flourished on Mars, it would have happened 3 billion to 4 billion years ago, when water still flowed on the planet, the AP reported.

The rover also will be attempting multiple other firsts during its mission. It will use a microphone to beam the sounds of the planet back to Earth for humans to hear. There will also be an attempt at the first powered flight on another planet using a 4-pound helicopter, nicknamed Ingenuity, that will fold out from inside the rover.

Idaho National Laboratory worked with two other nuclear labs to create the Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator that powers Perseverance. The lab invited a group of Idaho Falls teachers to see the generator while it was being finished in 2019 and reached out to science-focused schools this month for the landing events.

Jennifer Jackson is the director of INL’s K-12 STEM Education program. As a former teacher in the Idaho Falls School District, Jackson said she knew how excited many kids were to learn about space and see successful missions throughout the solar system.