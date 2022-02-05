Idaho students preparing to launch project into space

REXBURG — A baker’s dozen of eighth-grade students at Madison Junior High School sat with anticipation Wednesday morning as they stared at the box NASA sent to them to work on their space-bound project, eagerly awaiting to see its contents.

“Oohs” and “aahs” escaped their mouths as they opened the package and got their hands on what was inside. The process was akin to prying open a space capsule that’s returned to Earth.

Inside the box were various NASA-related souvenirs to celebrate their accomplishment of being named one of the winners of the agency’s TechRise Student Challenge, which asked schoolchildren nationwide to build an experiment that can independently operate and collect data from the edge of space aboard a suborbital rocket. But the most important items in the box were the NASA TechRise box and flight simulator materials that the students are going to spend the next year working with to ensure that any medical supplies they place inside of it would survive a rocket launch and trip to space.

Several students in the group didn’t have high hopes that NASA would choose their project with nearly 600 entries nationwide. Neva Telford, Madison Junior High Science teacher and coach for the group, said the team was one of the last winners NASA revealed and the students exploded with joy as they saw their project’s name.

“It was really cool to see that they chose us out of so many different people,” said group member Douglas Flamm.

Thomas Sessions, another student in the group, said as they brainstormed ideas for their project, they thought of how best to send shipments to astronauts going on moon expeditions for NASA’s future plans to establish a spaceship-operated base that orbits the moon.

“It’s not a question of if they’re going to get there, it’s a question of when so we should do something useful for them,” Sessions said.

According to NASA’s Moon to Mars Overview article, the spaceship, called Gateway, will lay the foundation for private companies to build a lunar economy so NASA can prepare for humanity’s next giant leap — sending astronauts to Mars.

The Madison Junior High School team’s project is called Gateway Shipping and seeks to determine the best biodegradable packaging materials to protect medical supplies shipped to and from space. In the group’s proposal written to NASA, they included a prototype design of the TechRise box made out of K’nex toys. Telford said the students nailed the prototype in size as she held it next to the TechRise box, both being roughly 4-inch by 4-inch by 8-inch boxes.

Several of the students are looking toward STEM fields including aerospace, architecture and engineering for their future careers. The project seemed like a fun way to get involved in an extracurricular activity while obtaining a potential resume booster, said James Tedjamulia, another student working on the project.

“I think the project could really help me, especially since I want to do engineering and we’re going to be talking to actual engineers,” Tedjamulia said.

Group member Ace Ingram said he was glad he decided to get involved with the project as the experience has been fun and worth the time they’ve put in. Tedjamulia shared similar thoughts.

“Don’t be afraid to try new things,” Tedjamulia said.

NASA gave the group $1,500 to work on their project over the next year and they will have regular meetings with a mentor from the agency to assist them. Their first meeting with the mentor is Feb. 9 and the flight test from a NASA-assigned spot is expected in 2023.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0