BOISE — The Idaho STEM Action Center has awarded 70 grants worth $266,000 statewide to schools, districts, libraries and out-of-school and youth-enrichment programs to advance science, technology, engineering and math education. Magic Valley and Wood River Valley schools and organizations earned 10 of the grants worth more than $53,000.
Magic Valley Computer Science Grant recipients are Buhl Middle School, Heritage Academy of Jerome, South Hills Middle School of Twin Falls and West Minico Middle School of Paul.
Magic and Wood River valleys innovative STEM Project Grant recipients are Bellevue Elementary School of Hailey, Buhl Middle School, Ernest Hemingway STEAM School of Ketchum, Gooding Public Library and West Minico Middle School of Paul.
The Computer Science Grants will fund hardware and software primarily used for coding — tablets, laptop and desktop computers, drones and TC-AYS aircraft and robots and gear that support platforms like ALICE, Arduino, Blocksmith, CAD, Code.org and VR. Students will use these devices to learn coding, software-development tools, and such languages as Java, C++, Python and Scratch. Applicants could request up to $10,000.
The Innovative STEM Project Grants will fund creative science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer-science programs that are hands-on or project-based. The grant dollars will go toward 3D-printing initiatives, cybersecurity exercises, robotics and drone programs, stop-motion animation classes, BrickLAB design challenges, aquaponics and meteorological projects and STEM-related field trips to state parks. Applicants could request up to $2,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.